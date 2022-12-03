Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor.

State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.

Hersey was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The exit was shut down for more than two hours, but has re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

