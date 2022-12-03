Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor.

State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.

Hersey was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The exit was shut down for more than two hours, but has re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

