Over 2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question.

Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?

The answer? Well over 2,000 people.

The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a pretty special tradition in the town.

“Nowadays, especially after the mill closed, you know, it’s something just positive. Positive atmosphere, so many people coming together and having a good time. And really seeing people from away and getting them to show what our town is all about and just how beautiful it can be up here,” said resident of the town Dr. Christopher Castonguay.

There was no fee to run in the race. Instead, runners were asked to spend money to support the town’s economy.

“I’m just this grateful that everybody is participating in giving this year by joining the marathon. And just being here amongst all the people,” said Father Christmas himself Kris Kringle.

The temperature was a tropical 40 degrees when the race kicked off.

But that didn’t seem to deter the excitement.

“I thought it would be really fun to come out. Support the community, try something new. This will be my first half marathon. I’m just really excited to be here,” said runner Ellie Schueler.

As mother nature offered her support in the form of rain and wind the hardy folks in Millinocket braved the elements to cheer on the runners.

“The town of Millinocket seems really nice and welcoming, and it feels good,” said runner Megan Donaghy.

If you’d like to learn more about the race and even support it, you can do so at its website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.