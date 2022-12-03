Mostly cloudy skies today leading up to a strong cold frontal passage later this afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pre-frontal snow/ rain showers push through northern Maine this morning leading up to a cold frontal passage later in the afternoon.

A low-pressure system passes far to the north of us later this afternoon dragging along with it a cold front. Out ahead of the front the pressure gradient will tighten causing the winds to become gusty throughout the day, becoming gustiest in the late afternoon. Winds could gust anywhere from 40-45 mph for inland locations, and up to 60 mph along the coastline. Due to high winds A Wind Advisory has been issued for MidCoast and interior Downeast and a High Wind Warning has been issued for coastal Downeast. Power outages will once again be possible.

Winds will also be out of the south ushering in warm air out ahead of the front allowing for our high temperatures to warm into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Light rain begins to spread across the area by mid-morning, becoming moderate to heavy at times by the afternoon. Rain totals will range anywhere from .25″ to .75″, highest rain totals being along the coastal Downeast communities.

After the front passes by this evening, we begin to dry out and clear up overnight. High pressure builds in for the second half of our weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies for Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach the 30′s and 40′s for the beginning of our work week.

TODAY: Rain spreading from west to east during the morning. Highs temperatures reach between 45-55. Winds increase with southerly gusts up to 45 mph inland and up to 60 mph along the coast.

TONIGHT: The front clears the Bangor area by around 7 p.m. and is completely off the coast by Midnight. We dry out and clear up overnight, lows drop to between 22-32.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 30-39 .

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching between 35-45.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & snow showers by late day. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few snow showers in the morning. Highs in 30s & low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

