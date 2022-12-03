Medway man arrested after hours-long standoff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Medway man has been arrested after causing an hours-long standoff.

East Millinocket Police say they responded to a home near Medway and Horseshoe Roads for reported gunshots just before midnight Thursday night.

Officers reported seeing a man leave the home, fire gunshots and then return inside.

Officers secured the area and closed major roads for several hours as the State Police Tactical Team and negotiators attempted to contact the man.

Local schools were also closed as a precaution. Police say the school was never in danger.

Police took the man into custody after 1:00 Friday afternoon.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

