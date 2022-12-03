Medway man arrested after hours-long standoff

Medway standoff
Medway standoff(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Medway man has been arrested after causing an hours-long standoff.

East Millinocket Police say they responded to a home near Medway and Horseshoe Roads for reported gunshots just before midnight Thursday night.

Officers reported seeing a man leave the home, fire gunshots and then return inside.

Officers secured the area and closed major roads for several hours as the State Police Tactical Team and negotiators attempted to contact the man.

Local schools were also closed as a precaution. Police say the school was never in danger.

Police took the man into custody after 1:00 Friday afternoon.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Police lights
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
The Rage Room in Winslow is a new business of its kind
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
heating oil prices on the rise
Maine winter energy costs relief plan to be unveiled next week
Cali
Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills