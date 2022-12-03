Maine Warden Service seeking information about killed doe deer

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENEDICTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe deer in southern Aroostook County.

The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta.

Wardens believe they were dumped there between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1.

Some of the meat was taken from the deer, but much of the deer was left to waste next to the highway.

Officials say evidence at the scene indicates that at least one of the deer was not registered, with other violations apparent.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these doe deer. Those with information should call 1-800-ALERT-US. You can also submit a tip online by using the Maine OGT app or through the website at www.maineogt.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Mostly cloudy skies today leading up to a strong cold frontal passage later this afternoon
Mostly cloudy skies today leading up to a strong cold frontal passage later this afternoon.
Hathaway Holiday Lights returns to Veazie
Hathaway Holiday Lights return to Veazie
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor