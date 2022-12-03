Maine Warden Service seeking information about killed doe deer

BENEDICTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe deer in southern Aroostook County.

The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta.

Wardens believe they were dumped there between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1.

Some of the meat was taken from the deer, but much of the deer was left to waste next to the highway.

Officials say evidence at the scene indicates that at least one of the deer was not registered, with other violations apparent.

Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these doe deer. Those with information should call 1-800-ALERT-US. You can also submit a tip online by using the Maine OGT app or through the website at www.maineogt.org.

