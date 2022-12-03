Hathaway Holiday Lights return to Veazie

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - In a display that rivals Clark Griswold’s - the Hathaway Holiday Lights in Veazie are bigger than ever this year.

Too big for designer Rick Hathaway’s yard, they’re displayed at the Veazie Community School.

There’s more than 107,000 lights and 528 channels - all synced to live Christmas music.

The display is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center NICU.

Local families were charged up by the festivities - here’s what some kids had to say:

”I really like the big Christmas tree.”

“(My favorite part is) the lights.”

“It’s good. I really like it 10 out of 10.”

Designer Rick Hathaway says that’s what he does it for.

“It’s for the kids. That’s the main reason behind it. So, to see the kids smile and sing to the songs that’s really good. I enjoy it.”

You can stop by Hathaway Holiday Lights each night until Christmas.

The main event comes next Friday, featuring a live concert with singer-songwriter Judy Pancoast, and Santa.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
Medway Stand-off
Medway man arrested after hours-long standoff
The Rage Room in Winslow is a new business of its kind
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
heating oil prices on the rise
Maine winter energy costs relief plan to be unveiled next week