Hathaway Holiday Lights return to Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - In a display that rivals Clark Griswold’s - the Hathaway Holiday Lights in Veazie are bigger than ever this year.

Too big for designer Rick Hathaway’s yard, they’re displayed at the Veazie Community School.

There’s more than 107,000 lights and 528 channels - all synced to live Christmas music.

The display is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center NICU.

Local families were charged up by the festivities - here’s what some kids had to say:

”I really like the big Christmas tree.”

“(My favorite part is) the lights.”

“It’s good. I really like it 10 out of 10.”

Designer Rick Hathaway says that’s what he does it for.

“It’s for the kids. That’s the main reason behind it. So, to see the kids smile and sing to the songs that’s really good. I enjoy it.”

You can stop by Hathaway Holiday Lights each night until Christmas.

The main event comes next Friday, featuring a live concert with singer-songwriter Judy Pancoast, and Santa.

