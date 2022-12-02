TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Medway Rd closed due to incident
Medway Rd in Medway between Grindstone Rd and Pattagumpus Rd is currently closed due to a police incident.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
There is no other information at this time and we will update this story when more information is available.
