Toys for Tots drive in Lincoln Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a way to give back and help local kids this Christmas? How about making a donation to Toys for Tots?

Toys for Tots within the Greater Lincoln and Millinocket area are teaming up with local first responders and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club for their annual toy drive this weekend.

It’s taking place at the Lincoln Walmart on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal is to provide children in need with a gift.

Organizers say no child should wake up on Christmas morning without something special under the tree.

“Our children are very important. They’re out future and we don’t want to see anyone upset and not have anything for Christmas,” said Toys for Tots coordinator, Libby Morrill.

“This year because of the heating crisis, we’re trying to see that every child gets a blankets as well as their toys and in addition to that. We believe in the family so we try to make sure that every family gets a puzzle or a game,” said Toys for Tots coordinator Mary Mallett Bies. “We also try to do gifts that involve being outside and getting fresh air. We also have many generous ladies in town who love to knit so we also have hats and mittens for them. So, we try to put as much as we can and each of the bags.”

If you know of a child in need of a gift, applications will be accepted through December 10th.

Click here to apply for toys or make a donation.

