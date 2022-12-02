Third person charged following Corinna drug bust

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.

Dylan Ireland (WABI)

Ireland has been charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and his bail was set at $10,000.

Tuesday night, 61-year-old David Ireland or Corinna and 22-year old Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic were arrested after 1 kilo of fentanyl was found in a home in Corinna.

Two men were arrested after a drug bust in Corinna (Penobscot County Jail)

1 kilo of suspected fentanyl found in search in Corinna (Maine DEA)

