Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday.
According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
Ireland has been charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and his bail was set at $10,000.
Tuesday night, 61-year-old David Ireland or Corinna and 22-year old Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic were arrested after 1 kilo of fentanyl was found in a home in Corinna.
