Sunny & Pleasant Today, Wet & Windy Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sliding to our south will provide us with a beautiful day today. We’ll see sunshine, seasonable temperatures and light winds. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The wind will be light too so temperatures will feel better than they did yesterday. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s for most inland areas and low to mid-30s along the coast.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to pass well to our north Saturday, pushing a cold front across the area late Saturday afternoon and evening. This will bring us another round of rain and gusty wind to start our weekend. Plan on rain to develop from west to east across the state Saturday morning and continue through the evening hours. The rain could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Southerly winds will be gusty with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible for most spots. Coastal areas could see some stronger gusts up to 50-55 MPH. The southerly winds will usher warmer air into the state with highs expected to reach the 40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s closer to the coast. The rain and wind will move out Saturday night as the front moves to our east. High pressure building into the region Sunday with bring us a drier, brighter and cooler second half of our weekend. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 30s. Monday looks quiet too with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Our storm system will approach the area Tuesday and looks to be on the warmer side again with rain showers developing during the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s. It looks like the wet weather will continue through the day Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 21°-34°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the morning. Rain may be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Windy and warmer. Highs between 44°-54°. South wind 10-25 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible inland and 50-55 MPH possible along the coast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs mainly in the 30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

