Strong Winds & Rain On Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our south will continue to bring mostly clear skies through the first part of the night. Clouds will begin to move in after midnight and lows will range from the low 20s north to the low 30s along the coast.

A low-pressure system with an associated cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring rain to the region starting in the west Saturday morning and spreading east into the afternoon. Rain will end by the early part of the evening with most locations expecting less than 0.75″ of rain. The highest amounts will be over Downeast communities.

A few downpours will be possible on Saturday. Totals will be less than 0.75". (WABI)

Winds will once again be the biggest concern with this system. Southerly winds will gust up to 60 mph along the coast and up to 45 mph inland.

Another day with strong winds on Saturday. The strongest southerly gusts will be along the coast Saturday afternoon as gusts could reach up to 60 mph. Inland areas will have gusts up to 45 mph. Power outages will be possible. (WABI)

A Wind Advisory has been issued for MidCoast and interior Downeast and a High Wind Warning has been issued for coastal Downeast. Power outages will once again be possible.

A High Wind Warning for coastal Downeast. Southerly gusts up to 60 mph possible. Wind Advisory for interior Downeast and MidCoast as gusts could reach up to 50 mph. (WABI)

Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Behind the cold front, cooler air will move in for Sunday and highs will be in the 30s & 40s.

High pressure will keep Sunday and Monday mostly sunny. Another low-pressure system will move in by Tuesday afternoon and will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix during the night and rain for Wednesday. Daytime highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 20s and low 30s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain spreading from west to east during the morning. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds increase with southerly gusts up to 45 mph inland and up to 60 mph along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & snow showers by late day. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few snow showers in the morning. Highs in 30s & low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.