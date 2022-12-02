St. Joseph Hospital honors community with “Lights of Remembrance”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual “Lights of Remembrance” at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor Thursday night served as a source of joy and reflection.

Choirs from John Bapst and St. John’s kicked off the celebration with caroling.

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance.

There’s a deeper meaning inside the hospital.

Each ornament on the Remembrance Tree is for loved ones who have passed away.

20 perpetual ornaments were added this year.

And of course on the outside, the light display this year is bigger than ever.

“I like turning the lights on with my friends,” Glenburn native Eliana said.

“What was your favorite part of it?”

“When we flipped the switch together,” Glenburn native Mira said.

“When people walk in, it just makes you smile. It’s a wonderful thing,” St. Joseph Hospital President Mary Prybylo said.

Funds raised aid the Healing Arts Program, which provides live music and art exhibits for patients.

You can still support the mission by buying an ornament at stjosephbangor.org/lights.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.