St. Joseph Hospital honors community with “Lights of Remembrance”

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual “Lights of Remembrance” at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor Thursday night served as a source of joy and reflection.

Choirs from John Bapst and St. John’s kicked off the celebration with caroling.

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance.

There’s a deeper meaning inside the hospital.

Each ornament on the Remembrance Tree is for loved ones who have passed away.

20 perpetual ornaments were added this year.

And of course on the outside, the light display this year is bigger than ever.

“I like turning the lights on with my friends,” Glenburn native Eliana said.

“What was your favorite part of it?”

“When we flipped the switch together,” Glenburn native Mira said.

“When people walk in, it just makes you smile. It’s a wonderful thing,” St. Joseph Hospital President Mary Prybylo said.

Funds raised aid the Healing Arts Program, which provides live music and art exhibits for patients.

You can still support the mission by buying an ornament at stjosephbangor.org/lights.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

"Lights of Life" at Acadia Hospital have important meaning
“Lights of Life” at Acadia Hospital have important meaning
Waterville College and Career Fair
Alfond Youth Center, JMG host Waterville career fair
Festival of Lights Parade
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday
Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources