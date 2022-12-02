Skowhegan seeks girls basketball state championship repeat

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks are returning to the girls basketball court to try to repeat as Class A state champions after winning their first crown last season.

River Hawks led by current Black Bear Jaycie Christopher last season (WABI)

“We’ve been working pretty hard so far, so I think it will be well. It’s really exciting,” said Allie Frey, sophomore forward.

They know what it takes to win another Gold Ball.

“(It takes) commitment, hard work and just showing up and doing what you do best,” said Maddy Morris, junior point guard.

They’ll need to work to replace legendary Jaycie Christopher, who now plays for the Maine Black Bears.

“I learned defense, hard work, and knowing how to handle and look at the floor (from her). It’s a lot going into her position, where she played and how to handle it,” said Morris.

The River Hawks are also down star player Callaway Lepage, who tore her ACL earlier this year.

“We’ll all take a part in that, but Jayla Gentry and Allie Frey will definitely fill her spot,” said Morris.

The pieces are still in place though to keep Skowhegan in a contending status.

“We’re definitely underrated, but I hope we just come and fight,” said Morris.

“I think because of our hard work and determination, we will do just fine. It will be hard to fill those roles, but after a while we’re going to work hard and do it,” said Frey.

The River Hawks tip off their Class A state title defense when they host the Brewer Witches on Fri. Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

