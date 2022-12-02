The Rage Room in Winslow is the its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help.

Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse.

“I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.

Allen is a newlywed and said she never thought of releasing her stress in the rage room, though she appreciates the surprise from her husband.

“Stress is very real for everyone and it does not have to be life and death. It can be trying to make your bills on time,” she said.

The rage room provides protective gear such as gloves and face covering. Their manager, Monica Stanton, said she understands it is not the traditional way we have been taught to deal with our emotions.

“I think a lot of people sort of want to do this in their regular life. You know, you are upset at home, and it feels so good to break something, but it’s is not socially acceptable, and then you have to clean the mess after, so you are making more work for yourself to stressed out about.”

Although they have only been open for a month now, Stanton said she has noticed more women signing up.

“Women are sort of conditioned since we are young girls to be quiet and proper, and a lot of us don’t have a good outlet for our emotions,” Stanton said.

After each session, staff members clean up the area for the new guests. Stanton said all are welcome.

“We are not judgmental. We don’t care why you are here. I want them to come in, feel welcomed, and then feel like they are free of whatever is weighing them down when they leave,” she said.

That is how Allen said she felt at the end of her 20 minute session.

“I feel so light. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I didn’t even realize it was there when I walked in,” Allen said.

