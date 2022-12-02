Millinocket Marathon and Half kicks off Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - One of the biggest events in the Katahdin region is back Saturday.

The Millinocket Marathon and Half kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park

This year, there are over 2,000 runners participating.

The race began in 2015 and always occurs the first weekend of December

For more information on the Millinocket Marathon and Half, click here.

