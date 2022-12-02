“Lights of Life” at Acadia Hospital have important meaning

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The crew at Northern Light Acadia Hospital flipped the switch on its outdoor display, “Lights of Life.”

The different colored lights on the tree signify the different people that lost their battles with mental illness or addiction.

Although it is a difficult reminder of the struggle many face, officials say it also serves as a testament and thank-you to the workers at Acadia Hospital who provide much-needed care around the region.

”It shines a light on the fact that there are a lot of people out there are struggling with it,” Northern Light Acadia Hospital President Scott Oxley said.

“They really need our help. So, this is part of our recognition of those that fight that battle every single day. The great services we provide at Northern Light Acadia Hospital are really doing our part to break down the stigma that goes along with those illnesses.”

You can purchase lights through the end of the year at northernlighthealth.org/AcadiaLights.

