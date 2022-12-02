Holiday Events

Holiday tree
Holiday tree(Pexels)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
DEC. 3

BANGOR: Festival of Lights Parade. Starts at 4:30 p.m. from Exchange Street and will end with a tree lighting in West Market Square.

GARDINER: Gardiner Parade of Light. Starts at 4:30 p.m. Parade runs through Downtown Water Street from Winter Street to Waterfront Park.

FAIRFIELD: “Christmas in Maine” An open house tour. Fairfield Historical Society, 42 High Street. Come & tour the house decorated in holiday splendor. Each room is unique and beautifully done. Bring the kids to see the old fashioned children’s play room. Event is free. Donations welcome. 50/50 raffle light refreshments

DEC. 4

ELLSWORTH: Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade. Line-up beginning at 3:00pm - Knowlton Park (State Street). Parade starts at 4 p.m.

Events
Community Calendar

