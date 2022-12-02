The Durgin Center hosts Holiday Craft Fair this weekend

EAAA Durgin Center Holiday Craft Fair
EAAA Durgin Center Holiday Craft Fair(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - You have a chance to shop local and help out local crafters and non-profits this weekend.

The Durgin Center, located in Twin City Plaza in Brewer, is holding a Holiday Craft Fair Saturday.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to bring attention to the center that serves as a welcoming space for adults of all ages to enjoy activities, exercise classes, and socialization.

”The social aspect of the Durgin Center is lovely. It’s wonderful when people are in the facility and in the space, and really using it well and making their own. We just want to increase that and have people know how lovely it is,” said Donna Jenson, Durgin Center supervisor.

More than a dozen vendors will be there Saturday.

For more information on the Durgin Center and how you can support them this holiday season, click here

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Festival of Lights Parade
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Sunday
Festival of Lights Parade
Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade postponed to Sunday
5 Things To Do This Weekend
5 Things To Do This Weekend
EAAA : Defending against scams
EAAA : Defending against scams