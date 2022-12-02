The Durgin Center hosts Holiday Craft Fair this weekend

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - You have a chance to shop local and help out local crafters and non-profits this weekend.

The Durgin Center, located in Twin City Plaza in Brewer, is holding a Holiday Craft Fair Saturday.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to bring attention to the center that serves as a welcoming space for adults of all ages to enjoy activities, exercise classes, and socialization.

”The social aspect of the Durgin Center is lovely. It’s wonderful when people are in the facility and in the space, and really using it well and making their own. We just want to increase that and have people know how lovely it is,” said Donna Jenson, Durgin Center supervisor.

More than a dozen vendors will be there Saturday.

For more information on the Durgin Center and how you can support them this holiday season, click here

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.