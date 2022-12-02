Community Health and Counseling Services announces Landlord Liaison Project

Community Health and Counseling Services
Community Health and Counseling Services(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is collaborating with Community Health and Counseling Services for their new Landlord Liaison Project.

Landlords in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties who want to help the housing needs of people experiencing homeless can apply for funding.

The funds, coming from MaineHousing, would address things such as security deposits, application fees, building improvements and more.

The pilot program aims to reduce barriers for landlords who have a difficult time renting to individuals without a home.

“Every person that we can move is one person that benefits from this. So, our goal is to serve as many people as we possibly can with this program to eliminate those barriers and create some access. But certainly, the sooner we can create and work with landlords to provide those units, the better,” said Executive Director of CHCS Dale Hamilton.

Those interested in the program can email jlwatherbee@chcs-me.org or mhumphrey@chcs-me.org

