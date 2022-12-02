Bus driver and 3rd grader honored with ‘Hero Among Us’ award

PITTSFIELD , Maine (WABI) - You never know when the need for a hero will arise.

When it does - will someone be there to answer the call?

The answer was ‘yes’ on the bus to school in Pittsfield last week.

TV5 was at the Vickery School Friday morning where bus driver Judi Drake and third grader Thomas Ackerman, who was a bus rider, were honored with the “Hero Among Us” award.

That typical ride quickly turned to anything but when a student started having a medical event.

Thomas secured the child, who was falling off the seat, while Judi pulled the bus over, called authorities, and started tending to him.

“I couldn’t have done it without him just being calm. Just doing what needed to be done.

Yes, mostly because I am his best friend,” said Drake and Ackerman.

The boy who had the medical event is doing very well after that scary ride.

Judi and Thomas were the school’s first ever recipients of the “Hero Among Us” honor.

