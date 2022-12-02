Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer.

“I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said.

Now, she’s using her art to help fund a cause near and dear to her heart.

Three years ago, Leanne adopted Cali, a rescue dog from Texas.

Recently, Cali showed signs of being unwell.

After a trip to the vet, it was revealed a tooth of hers had been shoved through the roof of her mouth to her nose.

“They were able to remove the tooth, but somebody had previously abused her,” said LeClair.

“We did have pet insurance for her, so we were lucky. But, we did see a lot of people come and go that had to either make the difficult choice to euthanize their pet because they couldn’t afford the surgery,” LeClair went on to say.

“I like to make a positive out of a negative, so from that, Cali’s Paws for Cause was born,” LeClair added.

LeClair says that all donations will go to Lucerne Veterinary Hospital and the Portland Emergency Veterinary Clinic.

And despite all Cali has gone through, she’s doing well.

“She means the world to us, and she’s taught us so many lessons even through her abuse. She has chosen the path of love and trust, and she’s really a joy to have around,” said LeClair.

If you like to help, you can visit any Camden National Bank and ask to donate to the Cali’s Paws for Cause account.

