Bangor High alumni working to help Holocaust survivors find family through DNA testing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York woman who grew up in Bangor is getting international recognition for her work helping Holocaust survivors and their family’s piece together lost parts of their lives.

Dr. Adina Newman graduated from Bangor High School in 2004 and works as a genealogist.

Through her work with DNA testing, she has led people to finally discover family members decades later.

And in some instances, getting the chance to reunite.

Dr. Newman says she’s seen a massive demand for survivors and their children looking to solve mysteries that are decades old.

“We had somebody write, ‘I’m 99 and a half years old’ and I really, you know, this is what I want to see. I want to see if there’s anyone else out there and when you read these stories, one after the other it’s really, it’s overwhelming but it’s special,” Dr. Newman said.

