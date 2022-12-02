Alfond Youth Center, JMG host Waterville career fair

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The basketball court at the Waterville Area Alfond Youth Center was packed Thursday for a college and career fair for high school students.

The event was made possible through a partnership with the Alfond Youth Center and JMG which connects high school students to post-secondary education and provides connections to career pathways.

Avery Ryan is the teen program coordinator for the Alfond Youth and Community Center.

He says this is an opportunity for the students to explore their options and to gain more information on possible career opportunities.

“We have a lot of people here that haven’t been all together in one place in a while. And for the students to be able to come here and see all these people talking about careers and excited about careers, want to get them thinking about their future, hoping that you know, we can spark something in every student about thinking about what those next steps are going to be,” Ryan said.

“I think it is really important because we’re like, this is something you’re going to be doing for a while I think and you should know what’s all around you and your options,” Nokomis Regional High School Senior Alexis Grignon said.

There were over 50 businesses and students from seven high schools at the event.

