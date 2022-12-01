Winds Die Down Tonight. Mostly Sunny Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Breezy conditions will continue through the first half of the evening as low pressure moves northeast and high pressure passes to our south. Snow showers will continue until about 8 PM then for the rest of the night skies will be clearing. Lows will range from the teens over the north to the mid 20s along the coast.

High pressure will pass to our south on Friday. This will bring another chilly & sunny day for Friday as highs mostly in the 30s. Winds will remain light.

Watching another low for the first half of the weekend. This is expected to bring rain to the region starting in the west Saturday morning and spreading east into the afternoon. Rain will end by the early part of the evening. Rainfall totals will be much lighter with totals less than 0.75″. Winds will also not be as strong on Wednesday but will still be breezy. Southerly winds could gust up to 50 mph along the coast and up to 35 mph inland. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Behind the cold front, cooler air will move in for Sunday and highs will be in the 30s & 40s.

High pressure will keep Sunday and Monday mostly sunny. Another low-pressure system will move in by Tuesday afternoon and will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix during the night and rain for Wednesday. Daytime highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with snow showers ending. Lows will range from the teens over the north to the mid 20s along the coast. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. West winds becoming southerly by the afternoon 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain spreading from west to east during the morning. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds increase with southerly gusts up to 40 mph inland and up to 50 mph along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & snow showers by late day. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few snow showers in the morning. Highs in 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.