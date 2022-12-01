Wade man accused of drug trafficking

Wade Drug Bust
Wade Drug Bust(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADE, Maine (WABI) - A Wade man is facing charges after authorities say they seized almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs in Aroostook County.

Daniel White, 56, is charged with drug trafficking.

The MDEA searched a house on Gardner Creek Road in Wade Wednesday.

They say they found more than two pounds of fentanyl, a half pound of meth, and more than $12,000 in cash along with several firearms.

The estimated street value of the drugs is around $245,000.

This comes following a months-long investigation into sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County.

White is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

My Maine Garden: Stick Sculpture
My Maine Garden: Stick Sculpture
Winds Die Down This Evening
MDI YMCA free Swim Lessons
MDI YMCA to provide free swim lessons to 5-year-olds in the area
Bangor Area Homeless shelter warming center
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter warming center opens Dec. 7