Wade man accused of drug trafficking
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WADE, Maine (WABI) - A Wade man is facing charges after authorities say they seized almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs in Aroostook County.
Daniel White, 56, is charged with drug trafficking.
The MDEA searched a house on Gardner Creek Road in Wade Wednesday.
They say they found more than two pounds of fentanyl, a half pound of meth, and more than $12,000 in cash along with several firearms.
The estimated street value of the drugs is around $245,000.
This comes following a months-long investigation into sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County.
White is being held at the Somerset County Jail.
