Wade man accused of drug trafficking

WADE, Maine (WABI) - A Wade man is facing charges after authorities say they seized almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs in Aroostook County.

Daniel White, 56, is charged with drug trafficking.

The MDEA searched a house on Gardner Creek Road in Wade Wednesday.

They say they found more than two pounds of fentanyl, a half pound of meth, and more than $12,000 in cash along with several firearms.

The estimated street value of the drugs is around $245,000.

This comes following a months-long investigation into sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County.

White is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.