Red Riot skiing back for new season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riot skiing team is gearing up for another season.

Orono last won a nordic state championship in 2018 (WABI)

For the athletes, being a part of a community in love with the sport is a big part of building a program.

“We have a pretty good, solid program. We have a really strong middle school team, and then we have a ski farm. We have a lot of people coming into the program, so that allows us to have a lot of talent. We can just train that talent into better skiing,” said Ben Arsenault, sophomore.

Ben added that there’s a lot of good, young skiers in the lineup boosted by great coaches.

The Red Riots last won a nordic state championship in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.