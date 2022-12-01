Red Riot skiing back for new season
Orono last won a nordic state championship in 2018
Dec. 1, 2022
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riot skiing team is gearing up for another season.
For the athletes, being a part of a community in love with the sport is a big part of building a program.
“We have a pretty good, solid program. We have a really strong middle school team, and then we have a ski farm. We have a lot of people coming into the program, so that allows us to have a lot of talent. We can just train that talent into better skiing,” said Ben Arsenault, sophomore.
Ben added that there’s a lot of good, young skiers in the lineup boosted by great coaches.
