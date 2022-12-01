Plans were announced to create a new Joint Select Committee on Housing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House-Elect Rachel Talbot Ross announced plans Thursday to create a new Joint Select Committee on Housing.

The new committee’s limited scope will allow members to focus solely on critical housing issues across the state.

MaineHousing reports the housing market has outpaced average household income in almost every county as there is a shortage of houses for sale.

In addition, more than 40% of Maine renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing with many spending much more.

Other concerns include the number of unhoused Mainers and affordability issues for older homeowners and those living on fixed incomes.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the order creating the committee when the Legislature convenes next week.

