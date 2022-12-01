Plans were announced to create a new Joint Select Committee on Housing

Joint Select Committee on Housing
Joint Select Committee on Housing(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House-Elect Rachel Talbot Ross announced plans Thursday to create a new Joint Select Committee on Housing.

The new committee’s limited scope will allow members to focus solely on critical housing issues across the state.

MaineHousing reports the housing market has outpaced average household income in almost every county as there is a shortage of houses for sale.

In addition, more than 40% of Maine renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing with many spending much more.

Other concerns include the number of unhoused Mainers and affordability issues for older homeowners and those living on fixed incomes.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the order creating the committee when the Legislature convenes next week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

C & L Aviation
C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program
Dexter Bray and Heather Davis
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking
Tree lighting
Lights of Life Tree Lighting
Crash in Belgrade injures two people
Crash in Belgrade injures two people
NLH Visitation
NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays