One person taken to hospital after crashing car into home

Lincoln crash
Lincoln crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car crashed into a home in Lincoln Wednesday night.

According to the Lincoln fire chief, they received a call just before 4 p.m. for a crash near Main and Grindle Streets.

When they arrived, he says there were two utility poles and a stop sign that had been hit, and the car had driven through a nearby home’s front porch.

The driver was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Crews had to cut power in the area and close the road for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

