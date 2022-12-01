NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has expanded visitation in a number of areas so patients and families can enjoy time together this holiday season.

The visitation expansion is in effect until further notice.

Visitors must be in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms, and remain masked at all times.

Northern Light continues to monitor the spread of infectious disease in the community and may continue to adjust visitation.

To review detailed visitation changes, head to Northern Light Health’s website.

