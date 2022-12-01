Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Main Street in Lincoln
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Main Street is closed after a crash in Lincoln.
This was the scene between Highland Avenue and Pleasant Street earlier Wednesday evening.
The Lincoln Fire Department says the crash involved powerlines and poles and that crews are working on the situation.
They say there is no timetable to re-open the road and urge caution.
