Maine State Prison Inmate passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night.

As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

In August 2021, Carney was sentenced to eight years for aggravated trafficking.

