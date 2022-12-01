Maine State Prison Inmate passes away

Robert Carney
Robert Carney(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Maine State Prison has passed away.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Robert Carney, who was from Presque Isle, died Wednesday night.

As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

In August 2021, Carney was sentenced to eight years for aggravated trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

C & L Aviation
C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program
Dexter Bray and Heather Davis
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking
Tree lighting
Lights of Life Tree Lighting
Crash in Belgrade injures two people
Crash in Belgrade injures two people
NLH Visitation
NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays