Maine DHHS awarded $14 million in funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Health and Human Services is getting a multi-million dollar grant for public health protection.

The USCDC announced a few days ago they were awarding $3 billion to improve the country’s public health workforce and infrastructure.

Maine DHHS says they will be getting nearly $14 million of that award.

In a statement Thursday - CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says this will allow them to sustain and add positions critical to the long-term health and safety of Mainers.

Along with infectious and chronic disease, the five-year grant will also expand and support positions in areas like maternal and child health, injury prevention, environmental health, local public health, and access to health care services.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.