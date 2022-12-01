Maine DHHS awarded $14 million in funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Health and Human Services is getting a multi-million dollar grant for public health protection.

The USCDC announced a few days ago they were awarding $3 billion to improve the country’s public health workforce and infrastructure.

Maine DHHS says they will be getting nearly $14 million of that award.

In a statement Thursday - CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says this will allow them to sustain and add positions critical to the long-term health and safety of Mainers.

Along with infectious and chronic disease, the five-year grant will also expand and support positions in areas like maternal and child health, injury prevention, environmental health, local public health, and access to health care services.

