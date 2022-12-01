Maine continuing to navigate without Anne Simon in Friday’s Princeton matchup

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball is welcoming an Ivy League school to The Pit on Friday night.

Reigning America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year suffered lower leg injury in Nov. 19 Yale loss (WABI)

The Princeton Tigers are in town to face a Black Bears team that is 2-2 since reigning America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon went down with a lower leg injury in the Yale loss back on Nov. 19.

Young guards have stepped up in Simon’s absence for the Black Bears.

“We should try to fill her roles, even though it’s pretty hard to do so because she’s Anne Simon. Filling and finding roles, really sticking with them, and pulling through by working hard (are all important while) we know that she’ll be back,” said Sarah Talon, freshman guard.

The depth has helped Maine stick with its traditional offense in recent years under head coach Amy Vachon.

“A bunch of our guards are almost as tall as our bigs. When we can do four guards, it just allows the offense to flow really well,” said Sera Hodgson, sophomore guard.

Adrianna Smith has been the key forward to keep defenses honest against Maine’s guards.

“If anyone’s watched us play, we’ve played with one post for six years. It’s not anything different. She’s just stepped right into that position with that post player and done a great job,” said Vachon, head coach.

The Black Bears will look to continue their solid halfcourt defense against the Princeton Tigers, who feature three double-digit scorers in Kaitlyn Chen, Julia Cunningham, and Grace Stone.

“When that helps, it helps us with our offense. Even when we’re not knocking down shots, we’re still running a good offense,” said Smith, sophomore forward.

Friday’s tipoff between the Black Bears and Tigers is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

