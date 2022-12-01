Governor Mills Announces $5.4 Million in Climate Investments to Protect Communities and Create Jobs

WATERVILLE, Maine - Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that she will invest $5.4 million in State and Federal funds in two climate initiatives to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs.

The Governor made the announcement at Colby College on the second anniversary of the State’s climate action plan, Maine Won’t Wait, which was announced by the Maine Climate Council on December 1, 2020. The Council, an assembly of scientists, citizens, industry leaders, and bipartisan local and state officials, was created by the Governor in 2019 and charged with developing a plan for Maine to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase resilience to effects of climate change, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

“We are making unprecedented strides to embrace clean energy, to reduce carbon emissions, and to help our communities fight, at every level, the greatest danger of our time,” said Governor Janet Mills. “With our climate action plan as our guide, we will be the generation that protects this precious place we all call home, so that future generations may live in a Maine that is as beautiful and bountiful as it is today.”

“Maine Won’t Wait has pushed the needle forward on climate action in Maine for reducing emissions, advancing clean energy, and protecting Maine’s infrastructure and environment from the harms of climate change,” said Hannah Pingree and Melanie Loyzim, co-chairs of the Maine Climate Council. “We are excited to continue the momentum of the past two years, and further establish Maine as a leader in efforts to fight climate change on the state and local level.”

Governor Mills announced she is awarding $2.9 million in grants, through the General Fund in the state’s biennial budget, to support 91 Maine cities, towns and Tribal governments as part of her Community Resilience Partnership. The Partnership helps communities in Maine plan for climate change, reduce carbon emissions, transition to clean energy, and increase their resilience to the effects of climate change.

Since the program was first announced by Governor Mills last December, some 127 cities, towns and Tribal governments in Maine have chosen to participate in the Partnership either as individual entities or in regional coalitions. Grantees during this round include:

Fort Kent , to support climate preparation through culvert and storm drain mapping and inventory, and modeling projections for precipitation and flooding;

Chebeague Island , to conduct a climate vulnerability assessment, greenhouse gas emissions inventory, and groundwater sustainability study and monitoring;

Aroostook Band of Micmacs, to expand solar power to a tribe-owned fish hatchery, which distributes fish to tribal members and community food pantries.

“With these funds, the town of Fort Kent will be able to fully evaluate problems residents are having due to increased amount of rainfall and runoff,” said Cindy Bouley, Community Relations Officer for the Town of Fort Kent. “These studies will better position the town to apply for future grants to upgrade our failing systems and increase our capacity to withstand climate change, mitigate the potential adverse effects of heavy rainfall, and increase the safety of our residents.”

“Maine Municipal Association is pleased to learn that municipalities of varying populations across Maine are taking advantage of this funding opportunity and it is paying off,” said Kate Dufour, Director of Advocacy and Communications, Maine Municipal Association. “As designed, the program recognizes the diverse climate change challenges facing municipal leaders and provides the resources necessary to implement community-generated solutions.”

The full list of grant recipients and participating communities is available here.

The Governor also announced she is awarding $2.5 million in workforce grants, funded by her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, to nine organizations through her Clean Energy Partnership, which supports the development of good-paying clean energy and energy efficiency jobs.

“Downeast Community Partners is grateful to be a clean energy workforce grant awardee, which aligns with our vision to be a catalyst for improving life in Downeast Maine. Our “Downeast Maine Can’t Wait” Energy Efficiency Workforce Training Program advances our commitment to improve the quality of life and reduce the impact of poverty in Hancock and Washington Counties, where aging housing often results in hazardous and expensive to heat living conditions,” said Executive Director Rebecca Palmer. “Equipping and training a local workforce for a career in weatherization allows Mainers to remain in their community of choice and earn a living wage in a burgeoning and necessary field, while simultaneously aiding Maine homeowners in safely and affordably staying in their homes.”

Other grantees during this round include:

Kennebec Valley Community College , to expand training programs for electric vehicle repair and solar installation careers;

Associated General Contractors of Maine, to expand construction pre-apprenticeship programs in Maine high schools;

Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships, to develop a clean energy internship program for Maine-based college students and residents with Maine-based clean energy companies.

“Maine is making significant investments in clean energy and energy efficiency deployment, and we need the skilled workforce to meet the growing demand,” said Dan Burgess, Director of the Governor’s Energy Office. “This funding will support training and workforce development efforts across the state, allowing Maine people to enter and thrive in the clean energy sector.”

The full list of grant recipients and participating communities is available here.

Supported by several incentive programs created by the Mills Administration and aligned with Maine Won’t Wait, Maine people have installed more than 82,000 high-efficiency heat pumps, registered more than 8,500 electric vehicles, and weatherized more than 9,100 homes. For more information about Maine’s climate actions, please visit the State’s new dashboard at maine.gov/climateplan/dashboard.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills has taken significant action against climate change in Maine including investing:

$50 million in energy efficiency programs, such as weatherization and efficiency upgrades for households, schools, towns, non-profits, and hospitality businesses.

$50 million for affordable housing, which includes assistance for communities, developers, and builders to encourage construction of affordable, energy efficient housing.

$20 million for municipal grants to protect vital infrastructure from effects of climate change as flooding, rising sea levels, and extreme storms.

$40 million for land conservation, which contributes to the fight against climate change by maximizing carbon storage, supporting working waterfronts, farms, and forests, and ensuring valuable ecosystems remain in place for future generations.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is also committing $2.4 billion to Maine, including significant funds to modernize the electrical grid, expand electric vehicle charging, make infrastructure more resilient, accelerate home weatherization, expand public transportation options, and support the transition to clean energy.

For more information on BIL in Maine, please visit maine.gov/bil.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.