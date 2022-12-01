Gov. Mills unveils new plan for heating oil and electricity cost relief

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is expected to unveil a new plan targeting financial relief to low-and-middle-income Mainers for their heating oil and electricity costs.

The funds will be drawn from a new $282 million revenue surplus announced this week by Maine’s nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee.

Mills intends to roll out the plan with bipartisan support Thursday or Friday

The new Maine Legislature will need to pass it.

Their first day on the job is Dec. 7, after all members are sworn in.

In the meantime, other help is available, particularly for the 60% of Maine homes that rely on heating oil.

The average cost is now more than $5 a gallon, according to the Governor’s Energy Office.

That’s 61% higher than a year ago.

