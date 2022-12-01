Ellsworth Christmas Parade moves to Sunday

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a big change to the weekend plans in Ellsworth.

Rain in the forecast is moving their parade.

Organizers say the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade is shifting from Saturday to Sunday at 4 p.m.

The change in schedule is the only difference.

All the same fun is planned to kick off the holiday season.

“So the biggest thing is just to bring community together in downtown Ellsworth and create a sense of joy for the holidays for people, inspire them, maybe spark their little holiday fests, festivities and hopefully, visit Ellsworth throughout the holidays. Visit the merchants and shop, eat and enjoy entertainment. It’s all here in downtown Ellsworth,” said Kimberly Fitch, parade organizer.

If you can’t attend in person, the parade will be streaming live on the city’s website as well as Facebook and YouTube.

The forecast also has a couple of other communities making changes to their celebrations.

The Machias Christmas Parade of Lights is moving from this Saturday to Saturday the 10th at 4 p.m.

And, the Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony in Belfast will now take place Friday night at 5 p.m. instead of Saturday.

