Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking

Dexter Bray and Heather Davis
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Deer Isle were arrested Wednesday in a drug bust.

Police say 42-year-old Dexter Bray and his girlfriend 42-year-old Heather Davis are charged with aggravated drug trafficking offenses following a joint drug investigation.

The MDEA’s Downeast Drug Task Force, wardens and marine patrol say their investigation began in early November when Bray was found hunting at night and in possession of three firearms, fentanyl and several thousand dollars.

After further investigating, they got a search warrant and found 23 grams of fentanyl, crack cocaine, over $16,000 and nearly 50 firearms.

They’re being held at Hancock County Jail and were expected in court Thursday.

