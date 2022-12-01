Crash in Belgrade injures two people

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - Route 27 in Belgrade was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a crash that injured two people.

According to authorities, 83-year-old William Bockman of Smithfield was driving on Route 27 when he collided with a railroad tamper, which was being operated by 19-year-old Bryce Willette.

Bockman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Willette had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

