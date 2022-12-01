Crash in Belgrade injures two people

Crash in Belgrade injures two people
Crash in Belgrade injures two people(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - Route 27 in Belgrade was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a crash that injured two people.

According to authorities, 83-year-old William Bockman of Smithfield was driving on Route 27 when he collided with a railroad tamper, which was being operated by 19-year-old Bryce Willette.

Bockman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Willette had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

C & L Aviation
C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program
Dexter Bray and Heather Davis
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking
Tree lighting
Lights of Life Tree Lighting
NLH Visitation
NLH expands visitation in time for the holidays