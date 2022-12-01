C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With flying still being one of the most popular forms of travel, the aviation industry remains in high demand.

But, like most industries, employee shortages are slowing down the flow.

One Maine-based company hopes to change that.

C and L Aviation Group has launched a new scholarship program with Mohawk Valley Community College in Rome, New York.

The program is geared toward high school seniors in the Bangor area, looking to get into aviation.

“The scholarship includes going to an A and P school, which means getting you airframe and powerplant license. Once they get back here, they will have a job here, and so the idea is that we can promote the idea of having a job working on an aircraft through producing the scholarship. There’s a national nationwide shortage.”

CEO Chris Kilgour said he hopes this will get more folks interested in the industry.

“There’s a massive nationwide shortage of A and P mechanics, and so, it’s really difficult for us to find people, and so, we’ve found that we’re going to have to attract people in the industry and as many airlines and other maintenance organizations are doing around the country.”

But, this scholarship isn’t your only way in the door at C and L.

Kilgour said, “We also offer an apprenticeship program. That’s when they come here. They work beside licensed mechanics. But, in addition to that, we’re also offering a loan repayment program. Anybody here can go and get their licenses or a&p licenses at one of these schools. Come back here and pretty much, a guaranteed job.”

Kilgour added he hopes this will help keep folks in the area.

“We lose a lot of young people here, local people because of quality jobs, and so, this is one way that we can keep people here in the community and build up our community as well.”

Link to scholarship website, https://careers.cla.aero/scholarship/?_ga=2.188098478.786217020.1669911530-1918410160.1669911530

