Breezy & Colder Today, Few Snow Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure to our north and high pressure building towards our area from the south will keep the pressure gradient tight across the region today. This will result in a gusty west/northwest wind today that could gust to 35-40 MPH at times. We’ll see variably cloudy skies during the day with the chance for some snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls as upper level energy crosses the state. If a snow squall moves through our area, it could leave a quick coating of snow which could also lead to some slippery roads so use caution on the roads today. Highs will top off around 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere but will feel colder with the gusty wind factored in. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back to the low to mid-20s for most spots.

High pressure will move in for Friday bringing us some nice weather to end the week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The wind will be much lighter Friday so overall temperatures will feel better. Another area of low pressure is forecast to pass well to our north Saturday, pushing a cold front across the area late Saturday afternoon and evening. This will bring us another round of rain and gusty wind to start our weekend. Plan on rain to develop from west to east across the state Saturday morning and continue through the evening hours. Southerly winds will be gusty with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible for most spots. Coastal areas could see some stronger gusts between 40-50 MPH. The southerly winds will usher warmer air into the state with highs expected to reach the 40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s closer to the coast. The rain and wind will move out Saturday night as the front moves to our east. High pressure building into the region Sunday with bring us a drier, brighter and cooler second half of our weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 30s. Monday looks quiet too with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and cooler. Scattered snow showers and even a heavier snow squall possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the 20s. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs mainly in the 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.