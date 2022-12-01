Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday

Festival of Lights Parade
Festival of Lights Parade(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last 20 years, the Rotary Club of Bangor has hosted the Festival of Lights Parade.

It’s only been canceled three times: once for an ice storm, and the last two years because of COVID.

This Saturday, the popular community event makes its long-awaited return to Downtown Bangor!

It steps off at 4:30 p.m. from Exchange Street and will end with a tree lighting in West Market Square.

This year, there are 65 floats entered.

The Maine Academy of Modern Music will play holiday tunes beforehand, and the Bangor Youth Choir will sing carols at the conclusion.

Officials say the parade will go on rain or shine, and it certainly looks like there will be rain.

However, that’s not dimming the excitement of organizers who say there’s a lot to look forward to this year!

“This year, Santa has a new ride. We’ve been sort of teasing about it but here it is: Joe Rizzo is the artist that is creating a float for us, for Santa to ride in. It’s going to be a replica lobster boat, in part to honor Maine’s rich, ship-building history and fishing history,” said Roland Narofsky, Maine Savings senior VP.

WABI TV5 will have a crew walking in the parade.

Jon Small and Brittany McHatten will be emceeing the event downtown, too.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
The Maine Transportation Conference is back for its 71st annual event and this time it is in...
Maine Transportation Conference is back in person for its 71st year
C & L Aviation
C&L Aviation Group offers new scholarship program
Dexter Bray and Heather Davis
Deer Isle couple accused of drug trafficking