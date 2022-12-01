Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the last 20 years, the Rotary Club of Bangor has hosted the Festival of Lights Parade.

It’s only been canceled three times: once for an ice storm, and the last two years because of COVID.

This Saturday, the popular community event makes its long-awaited return to Downtown Bangor!

It steps off at 4:30 p.m. from Exchange Street and will end with a tree lighting in West Market Square.

This year, there are 65 floats entered.

The Maine Academy of Modern Music will play holiday tunes beforehand, and the Bangor Youth Choir will sing carols at the conclusion.

Officials say the parade will go on rain or shine, and it certainly looks like there will be rain.

However, that’s not dimming the excitement of organizers who say there’s a lot to look forward to this year!

“This year, Santa has a new ride. We’ve been sort of teasing about it but here it is: Joe Rizzo is the artist that is creating a float for us, for Santa to ride in. It’s going to be a replica lobster boat, in part to honor Maine’s rich, ship-building history and fishing history,” said Roland Narofsky, Maine Savings senior VP.

WABI TV5 will have a crew walking in the parade.

Jon Small and Brittany McHatten will be emceeing the event downtown, too.

