3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement.

Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it to expand the Co-occurring Community Connection Project.

It creates strategies to identify and reduce the risk of harm to individuals with mental health and substance use disorders, improve access to treatment services and more.

The rest of the money will go to Cumberland County.

The funding is part of a behavioral health response program for law enforcement.

