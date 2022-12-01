3 abandoned dogs found in a Bangor storage unit

3 abandoned dogs found in Bangor storage unit.
3 abandoned dogs found in Bangor storage unit.(Bangor Humane Society)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled.

The Bangor Humane Society shared heartbreaking pictures of how the three-year-old hound dogs looked when they were found.

Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin has been charged with cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter.

The shelter says a storage facility employee heard the dogs barking and found all three medium sized dogs in a single crate in the dark unit.

They were likely left alone for days with little room to move.

The dogs were starving, thirsty, and covered in their own waste.

Officers took the dogs to the humane society.

They say Otis, Ella and Dexter were extremely underweight and were treated for other health issues.

Now, they say two of the sweet-natured dogs have been adopted.

Dexter is still up for adoption and looking for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting him or helping by donating to the shelter, you can reach out to them.

Melvin had his initial court appearance last week and will be back in court in February.

