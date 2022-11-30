Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call.

“10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey

On the other side of the call was someone special.

“The City of Waterville, the state of Maine, myself, and all of our family cannot thank you enough,” said Drew Massey to his grandfather.

“That was my grandson who is an Alaskan state trooper. That was really special, Drew,” Joseph Massey.

Massey recalls his first day as chief 15 years ago.

“I remember it quite vividly. Our former chief had retired. As a matter of fact, the day of his retirement party, after it ended, the deputy chief i had selected, he and I went back to the station and we sat down, we looked at each other, and said, okay, we are it,” he said.

Since then, Massey said they have implemented changes to better serve the community.

“One of them is the brand-new public safety building that was constructed in 2013, brand new firearms training a couple of years ago. We have a new mobile command vehicle. We have some new specialty units that have been established such as canine and now our crisis negotiating team, a mental health liaison that we’re about to put back, back out on the streets with our officers,” Massey said of his time in the Department.

Massey said he is proud of the work they have done and it was a team effort.

“A lot of them surfaces from the bottom, from our patrol officers who come up with good ideas.”

In the meantime, the role will be filled by a familiar face who has been with the department for 25 years.

“The department in in great shape. We have some great people here. Obviously, there will be some changes coming up in the near future, I will serve as interim chief to provide stability to the department,” Interim Chief of Police for the Waterville Police Department said.

For now, Massey said he looks forward to enjoying retirement although he plans to keep busy.

His parting words for the department he called a second home for many years....

“Treat everyone with dignity and respect. We have got to do that,” Massey said.

