Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness moving into old Epic Sports location

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The old Epic Sports spot in downtown Bangor has been vacant for a few months now.

But, there is a new tenant on the horizon. The announcement this summer that the beloved, longtime business and store, Epic Sports, was closing was disappointing for many to hear.

Over the past few months, it’s been an empty shell of something that was once a big part of Bangor’s history.

But in 2023, the building will have new life breathed into it.

The site will be the new home of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness. Their administrative offices will be here and more.

“So, we’re really excited that the Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is going to be able to come to downtown Bangor and occupy those upper floors. They have decided to also open up a Cultural Arts Center in the former Epic Sports space, where they’re going to have an area where they can interact with the public and share the Wabanaki traditions and heritage as well as a cultural learning center I think for members of the Wabanaki as well.”

Real Estate Broker, David Hughes has been overseeing the purchase and is excited for this deal to come through and to see what the new owner of the Central Street location -- SkyVilla -- had planned for the well-known spot.

He says the space will be a great asset to the organization and for downtown Bangor.

“We’ll have between 150 and 200 employees located here, which I think is gonna be fabulous for all the area businesses and restaurants. It’s gonna bring life to a corner that while Epic’s kept the lights on and kept us all warm with warm clothes for the seasons, this is going to put more people on the streets coming to the sandwich shops, using the services of downtown and just contributing to the growing vibrancy of downtown.”

Co- C-E-O Lisa Sockabasin says they are happy to have this new spot in the Queen City.

“One of the things that we’re excited about is developing a relationship with the city of Bangor. We’re an organization that is so committed to community, committed to diversity, committed to inclusion, making sure that anyone who comes within to our presence understands what a Wabanaki welcome feels like, which is a welcome with love. And so that collaboration and potential relationship with the city is something we’re looking forward to.”

