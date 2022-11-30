Turning Wet & Windy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure is forecast to pass well north of Maine later today and tonight. This will push a cold front towards the state today then through the state tonight. This system will bring us some moderate to heavy rain and a gusty southerly wind this afternoon and evening. The southerly winds will usher warmer air into the region today which will result in this being an all rain event. Temperatures will climb to the 40s to near 50° for highs this afternoon. Look for a mostly cloudy and mainly dry start to the day. A few rain or snow showers cannot be ruled out this morning but overall it will be mainly dry. Rain will develop from west to east across the state during the afternoon and could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours. The winds will be increasing out of the south/southeast and will be very gusty this afternoon and evening. Winds will average 15-30 MPH but may gust as high as 40-45 MPH for most spots however coastal areas could see gusts as high as 55-60 MPH. As a result, scattered power outages will be possible. The rain will taper off from west to east across the state by midnight or so tonight as the cold front moves to our east. By the time the rain ends, look for rainfall totals between .75″ to 1.25″. Winds will diminish a bit and turn to the west/northwest tonight. This will usher colder air back into the region. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 20s to mid-30s tonight. As temperatures drop to around the freezing mark in many spots and with roads still being wet from today’s rainfall, we could see some refreezing on the roads later tonight and early tomorrow morning so if you have travel plans, use caution as things could be a bit slick.

Colder, more seasonable air will return to the state on the backside of the storm for Thursday. We’ll also have a gusty, northwest wind Thursday up to around 30 MPH, making it feel even colder. We may see a few scattered snow showers throughout the day otherwise expect a drier day with variably cloudy skies and highs around 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere. High pressure will move in for Friday bringing us some nice weather to end the week. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs the 30s to near 40°. Another cold front is forecast to move in on Saturday bringing some more rain to start the weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. A few rain or snow showers possible this morning otherwise rain will develop from west to east during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. South/southeast wind increasing to 15-30 MPH during the afternoon with gusts to 45 MPH possible inland and 55-60 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending by midnight or shortly after then partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible after midnight. Diminishing wind. Lows between 28°-36°. Wind will diminish and turn to the west/northwest 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cooler. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Warmer with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs mainly in the 30s.

