Senate passes ‘The Respect for Marriage Act’

The Respect for Marriage Act
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WABI) - The U.S. Senate last night passed a bill by a 61 to 36 vote that would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law.

That bill was spearheaded by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as the lead Republican sponsor.

Collins say The Respect for Marriage Act would ensure that all married couples—including same-sex and interracial couples—are entitled to the rights and responsibilities of marriage, regardless of the state in which they live.

Senator Angus King also voted in favor of the bill, which he co-sponsored.

The bill still faces a vote in the House before going to President Biden’s desk.

