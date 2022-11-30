Retired Lincoln Fire Department Deputy Chief loses battle with Parkinson’s Disease

Hervey Clay
Hervey Clay(Lincoln Fire Dept.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Greater Lincoln community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Hervey Clay, a retired Deputy Chief with the Lincoln Fire Department, died Monday after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Clay served on the department for 47 years.

He retired in 2015.

Clay was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

He also owned and operated Clay Funeral Home in Lincoln for many years.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at what is now the Lamson Funeral Home.

The Fire Department says it is working with his family to ensure he is escorted properly by their lead engine which was dedicated to Clay in October of 2018 when the truck was placed into service.

Hervey Clay was 79 years old.

