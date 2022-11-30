Rainy And Windy Until Midnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain continues to spread across the region and pick up in intensity through the first half of the night. Winds have also started to increase and will be at their strongest after sunset until midnight. The rain will end from west to east and should clear out by midnight. Totals will range from 0.75″ to 1.25″ with pockets up to 1.5″. Winds will be the bigger concern as southerly gusts along the coast could reach 65 mph. Islands off the coast could experience even stronger wind gusts. For inland areas, southerly gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible.

The strongest winds tonight will be before midnight. Southerly gusts along the coast could reach up to 65 mph. (WABI)

There will be a period in the mountains where a brief changeover to snow will occur. Any snow accumulations will be light. Lows Wednesday night will hover on either side of freezing which would result in any wet pavement potentially icing over into early Thursday morning.

Breezy winds expected for Thursday as WNW winds will gust up to 35 mph. Some light snow showers will be possible on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the 30s & low 40s.

High pressure will pass to our south Thursday night into Friday. This will bring another chilly & sunny day for Friday as highs mostly in the 30s.

Watching another low for the first half of the weekend. This is expected to bring rain to the region starting in the west Saturday morning and spreading east into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be much lighter, and winds will not be as strong as the event on Wednesday. Southerly winds could gust up to 40 mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s. Behind the cold front, cooler air will move in for Sunday and highs will be in the 30s & 40s.

High pressure will keep Sunday and Monday mostly sunny. Another low-pressure system will move in by Tuesday and will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix lasting into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Rain & strong winds until midnight. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southerly wind shifting out of the west after midnight gusting to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy westerly wind gusting up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds periods of rain. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds increase during the afternoon as southerly gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.