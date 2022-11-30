Quality Jewelers in Bangor making wishes comes true this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local jeweler is making wishes come true this holiday season.

Quality Jewelers in Bangor is running a promotion from now until December 18th.

All you have to do is go into the store and make a wish list.

For every wish list made, they’ll donate $25 to Make-A-Wish Maine.

They help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

If you make a purchase off that list, they’ll donate an additional $25.

It costs nothing to make a wish list, and it can be done in less than five minutes.

For owner Zach LeClair, this is a way to honor the memory of his late father who started the business.

”Make-A-Wish is near and dear to my heart because my father, Sonny, he held a golf tournament for Make-A-Wish, and that was always one of his favorite charities. We always try to give back to a community that has given us so much, and it’s just really special to me,” he explained.

“For companies to do fundraisers like this, it’s really important to our mission in order to get these wishes completed for children,” explained Brenda Gammon of Make-A-Wish Maine. There are over 90 kids that qualify for a wish each year in the state of Maine, and the average cost for a wish is $7,000. So, all of these fundraisers that come from different communities, they all play a part in it. They all help. $25 - so one wish list could help us fill a travel bag for a kid that is going on a trip.”

Quality Jewelers raised more than $2,000 on “Ladies Day” alone.

If you’re unable to make it to the store, you can make a donation to Make-A-Wish Maine here.

