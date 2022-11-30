Quality Jewelers in Bangor making wishes comes true this holiday season

Quality Jewelers in Bangor is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Maine to help children with critical...
Quality Jewelers in Bangor is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Maine to help children with critical illnesses.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local jeweler is making wishes come true this holiday season.

Quality Jewelers in Bangor is running a promotion from now until December 18th.

All you have to do is go into the store and make a wish list.

For every wish list made, they’ll donate $25 to Make-A-Wish Maine.

They help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

We are donating $25 to Make-A-Wish Maine every time someone creates a wish list with us from now until 12/18! When you buy off of the wish list, it will be another $25 donation to Make-A-Wish Maine! Join us in making wishes come true this holiday season!

Posted by Quality Jewelers on Thursday, November 17, 2022

If you make a purchase off that list, they’ll donate an additional $25.

It costs nothing to make a wish list, and it can be done in less than five minutes.

For owner Zach LeClair, this is a way to honor the memory of his late father who started the business.

”Make-A-Wish is near and dear to my heart because my father, Sonny, he held a golf tournament for Make-A-Wish, and that was always one of his favorite charities. We always try to give back to a community that has given us so much, and it’s just really special to me,” he explained.

“For companies to do fundraisers like this, it’s really important to our mission in order to get these wishes completed for children,” explained Brenda Gammon of Make-A-Wish Maine. There are over 90 kids that qualify for a wish each year in the state of Maine, and the average cost for a wish is $7,000. So, all of these fundraisers that come from different communities, they all play a part in it. They all help. $25 - so one wish list could help us fill a travel bag for a kid that is going on a trip.”

Quality Jewelers raised more than $2,000 on “Ladies Day” alone.

If you’re unable to make it to the store, you can make a donation to Make-A-Wish Maine here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Science is Cool: Layers of Protection
Science is Cool: layers of space suit protection
Student Dictionary Gift
Valley Grange gifts dictionaries to Dover-Foxcroft 3rd graders
Roman Madden was just seven-weeks-old when he contracted RSV.
Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV
Voter participation was up in 2022
2022 was a record year for Maine voter participation
Healthy Living With Northern Light Health: Nutrition
Healthy Living With Northern Light Health: Nutrition